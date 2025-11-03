Left Menu

ECI Team to Review West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

A team from the Election Commission of India will visit West Bengal from November 5 to 8 to review the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Led by Principal Secretary SB Joshi, they will inspect several districts to ensure smooth implementation of the SIR program before the 2026 assembly elections.

An Election Commission of India team is set to visit West Bengal from November 5 to November 8 to assess the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to a senior official. This visit aims to ensure the program's smooth and secure implementation ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Led by Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, the team will conduct inspections in the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. Their agenda includes evaluating the performance of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Returning Officers (ROs), and they may engage with political representatives during the visit.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Officer's office are expected to be present during these inspections to facilitate the review. This comprehensive evaluation is crucial for the transparency and success of the electoral process in the state, which is key to a fair democratic exercise.

