Iraq's Strategy for Sovereignty and Stability

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced plans to bring all weapons under state control, citing challenges posed by the U.S.-led coalition's presence. He reiterated that the coalition's mission is expected to fully conclude by September 2026, citing a decreased threat from Islamist militant groups.

Sudani emphasized the integration of non-state militias into Iraq's official forces, aligning with U.S. pressure to disarm Iran-backed militias. Notably, U.S.-Iraqi negotiations foresee a phased withdrawal of American troops by the end of 2026. As geopolitical tensions simmer, Iran's influence in Iraq remains a crucial dynamic.

Economically, Sudani highlighted significant U.S. business ventures in Iraq, including a major power agreement with GE. Additionally, Iraq is pursuing projects with Chevron and ExxonMobil to bolster its energy sector and aims to end gas flaring by 2027. Sudani, confident in his re-election prospects, campaigns as Iraq's assertive leader amid financial reforms.

