Congressman Krishnamoorthi Criticizes VP's Anti-Hindu Comments

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi criticized US Vice President JD Vance for comments about his wife Usha Vance's faith, which contribute to anti-Hindu sentiment. Vance's remarks at a University of Mississippi event have sparked controversy, especially amid rising prejudice against Hindu and Indian-American communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:58 IST
Congressman

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed his disapproval of US Vice President JD Vance's recent comments regarding his interfaith marriage and his wife's faith, Usha Vance. Krishnamoorthi described the remarks as 'disappointing' and noted that they contribute to a growing climate of anti-Hindu sentiment in the country.

The controversy began when Vance, during an event at the University of Mississippi, addressed his interfaith marriage and expressed a hope that his wife might one day share his faith. His comments were met with criticism, especially at a time when Hindu and Indian-American communities are facing increased prejudice and anti-Hindu sentiment.

Vance later clarified that his wife has no plans to convert to Christianity, emphasizing that he would continue to support her irrespective of religious beliefs. Congressman Krishnamoorthi, who has been serving Illinois' 8th District since 2016, spoke out against the Vice President's remarks, highlighting the potential harm they might cause in an already sensitive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

