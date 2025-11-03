Congress Accuses BJP of Communal Politics Amid Vote Theft Allegations

The Congress party has launched a broadside against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of communalizing alleged vote theft in Maharashtra. This comes after state minister Ashish Shelar accused opposition figures of engaging in appeasement politics while challenging the integrity of the voters' roll.

During a press conference, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that both national and state BJP governments have come to power through electoral manipulation. He reiterated Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote rigging, purportedly backed by evidence revealing collusion with the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Nitin Raut dismissed Shelar's allegations of duplicate Muslim voters as a diversion tactic. He questioned the Election Commission's silence on BJP ministers' statements invoking religion for electoral advantage, arguing such rhetoric promotes societal division.

(With inputs from agencies.)