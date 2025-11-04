Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico Over Chavez Asylum

Peru has severed diplomatic ties with Mexico after Mexico granted asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who faces charges over a 2022 coup attempt. The decision is the latest development in escalating tensions between the two nations.

Updated: 04-11-2025 05:04 IST
Diplomatic Rift: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico Over Chavez Asylum
Peruvian authorities have announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Mexico following Mexico's decision to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez.

Chavez, who is implicated in charges related to a 2022 coup attempt, is now residing at the Mexican Embassy in Peru, sparking outrage from Peruvian officials.

This move marks a significant escalation in the ongoing strain between the two Latin American governments, surrounding the controversial asylum decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

