Nigeria's Constitutional Guard Against Religious Persecution

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar affirms that state-supported religious persecution is impossible under Nigeria's laws. In Berlin, he emphasized Nigeria's commitment to religious freedom amidst U.S. concerns about Christian killings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:05 IST
In a resolute assertion, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar declared on Tuesday that the institutional backing of religious persecution is unattainable in Nigeria. This proclamation was made during a joint press conference in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Addressing concerns, Tuggar emphasized Nigeria's constitutional dedication to religious freedom and the rule of law. He stated, 'It's impossible for any level of Nigerian government—federal, regional, or local—to support religious persecution in any form.'

This declaration comes in response to a question regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of potential rapid military intervention should Nigeria fail to address religious violence targeting Christians.

