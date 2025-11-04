Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets Dynasty Politics and Promises Farmer Welfare in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the dynastic politics of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sonia Gandhi at a rally in Motihari, Bihar. He announced an increase in the Kisan Samman Nidhi and emphasized the Modi government's commitment to farmer welfare. Shah also highlighted efforts to curb crime in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: @BJP4India/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated election rally in Motihari on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the dynastic politics of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Accusing them of prioritizing family advancement, Shah declared that neither Lalu's son nor Sonia's would achieve the state or national leadership roles they aspire to.

Amit Shah assured the electorate that while Lalu and Sonia focus on dynastic ambitions, current leadership will concentrate on enhancing public welfare. He announced the Modi-led government's plan to increase the assistance amount for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, reinforcing the government's support for farmers.

Highlighting development in Bihar, Shah praised the government's efforts to increase MSPs for paddy, maize, and wheat. He further criticized the past 'jungle raj' under Lalu Yadav, noting significant improvements in law enforcement and infrastructure that have been achieved, urging voters to prevent its return by supporting the NDA in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

