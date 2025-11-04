Amit Shah Targets Dynasty Politics and Promises Farmer Welfare in Bihar

In a heated election rally in Motihari on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the dynastic politics of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Accusing them of prioritizing family advancement, Shah declared that neither Lalu's son nor Sonia's would achieve the state or national leadership roles they aspire to.

Amit Shah assured the electorate that while Lalu and Sonia focus on dynastic ambitions, current leadership will concentrate on enhancing public welfare. He announced the Modi-led government's plan to increase the assistance amount for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, reinforcing the government's support for farmers.

Highlighting development in Bihar, Shah praised the government's efforts to increase MSPs for paddy, maize, and wheat. He further criticized the past 'jungle raj' under Lalu Yadav, noting significant improvements in law enforcement and infrastructure that have been achieved, urging voters to prevent its return by supporting the NDA in upcoming elections.

