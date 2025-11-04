Left Menu

Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Controversy and Power

Dick Cheney, a pivotal figure in U.S. politics, was known for his significant influence as vice president and his role in the Iraq invasion. He supported presidential power expansion and was controversial for endorsing harsh interrogation techniques. Cheney passed away at 84, amid a legacy marked by deep political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:32 IST
Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Controversy and Power

Dick Cheney, the formidable force behind the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, was often considered one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. He passed away at 84 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular issues, his family announced.

Cheney, who had a prominent Washington career as a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense, became an influential figure during George W. Bush's presidency. Known for advocating the expansion of executive power, Cheney helped shape national security strategies and was a staunch proponent of the Iraq War, though no weapons of mass destruction were found.

His tenure was marked by clashes with top Bush administration officials and controversial support for enhanced interrogation techniques labeled as torture. His legacy is further complicated by his daughter Liz Cheney's political career, where she opposed Donald Trump and was a fierce critic after the January 6 Capitol riot, a position her father supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025