Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Controversy and Power

Dick Cheney, the formidable force behind the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, was often considered one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. He passed away at 84 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular issues, his family announced.

Cheney, who had a prominent Washington career as a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense, became an influential figure during George W. Bush's presidency. Known for advocating the expansion of executive power, Cheney helped shape national security strategies and was a staunch proponent of the Iraq War, though no weapons of mass destruction were found.

His tenure was marked by clashes with top Bush administration officials and controversial support for enhanced interrogation techniques labeled as torture. His legacy is further complicated by his daughter Liz Cheney's political career, where she opposed Donald Trump and was a fierce critic after the January 6 Capitol riot, a position her father supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)