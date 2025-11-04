Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Controversy and Power
Dick Cheney, a pivotal figure in U.S. politics, was known for his significant influence as vice president and his role in the Iraq invasion. He supported presidential power expansion and was controversial for endorsing harsh interrogation techniques. Cheney passed away at 84, amid a legacy marked by deep political divides.
Dick Cheney, the formidable force behind the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, was often considered one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. He passed away at 84 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular issues, his family announced.
Cheney, who had a prominent Washington career as a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense, became an influential figure during George W. Bush's presidency. Known for advocating the expansion of executive power, Cheney helped shape national security strategies and was a staunch proponent of the Iraq War, though no weapons of mass destruction were found.
His tenure was marked by clashes with top Bush administration officials and controversial support for enhanced interrogation techniques labeled as torture. His legacy is further complicated by his daughter Liz Cheney's political career, where she opposed Donald Trump and was a fierce critic after the January 6 Capitol riot, a position her father supported.
