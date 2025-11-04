Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Municipal Elections

Maharashtra is set to hold elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, with vote counting on December 3. The election will elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents through EVMs. The number of eligible voters is 1.7 crore, with the whole process aligned with Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:35 IST
Maharashtra will witness elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2, with counting scheduled for December 3, as per State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare.

The announcement follows the Supreme Court's directive to complete the election process before January 31, 2026. Although schedules for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis are yet to be declared, measures are in place to ensure fair polling.

The state is set to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents from a voter pool of 1.7 crore, using 13,355 polling centers. Contingencies for identifying double voters are implemented to maintain electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

