Innovation in Voting: Mumbai’s First Use of PADU in Civic Polls

Mumbai is set to make election history with the introduction of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU) in the upcoming civic polls on January 15. These units are intended to ensure that vote counting proceeds smoothly in case the electronic voting machines (EVMs) encounter any technical issues.

During a press conference, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani revealed that 140 PADU units have been delivered by Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited as a contingency measure. While these units are expected to remain unused, they will provide a backup if control units fail.

The Commissioner emphasized that the use of PADU is primarily for emergencies to replicate the functionality of control units. Voting will occur on January 15, with results tallied the next day. Notably, 17,000 candidates, including 878 females and 822 males, are participating in these pivotal elections.

