Dick Cheney: Legacy of a Controversial Power Behind the Throne

Dick Cheney, former U.S. Vice President under George W. Bush, has died at 84. Cheney, known for his influence and controversial policies, played a key role in the invasion of Iraq. Serving both Bush administrations, his legacy includes his advocacy for surveillance and military actions post-9/11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:52 IST
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a significant yet polarizing figure in American politics, has passed away at the age of 84. Cheney, a resolute conservative, left a profound imprint on U.S. history through his advocacy for the Iraq invasion.

Cheney's political career spanned pivotal roles, including serving as the defense chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush, and later as the vice president to George W. Bush. His ability to maneuver and influence presidential decisions solidified his reputation as the chief operating officer of the younger Bush's administration.

Infamous for his support of invasive surveillance and detention practices following the Sept. 11 attacks, Cheney's tenure was marked by both his impactful strategies and personal health battles, which included a heart transplant post-administration.

