Dick Cheney: The Life and Legacy of a Controversial Political Titan

Dick Cheney, known as a powerful figure in American politics, passed away at 84. His family cited pneumonia and cardiac complications as the cause.

Cheney's career included roles as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming Congressman, and U.S. Vice President, leaving an indelible mark as a staunch advocate of security measures post-9/11.

A proponent of the Iraq invasion, Cheney's legacy is complex, spanning significant contributions but also controversies related to presidential powers and international conflict strategies, shaping his storied political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)