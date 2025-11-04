Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: The Rising Star in NYC Mayoral Race

On election day, attention is focused on the New York City mayoral race where Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani is a leading contender. Mamdani is a New York State Assembly member with a democratic socialist platform, facing off against independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

As voting kicks off across the US, all eyes turn to New York City's mayoral race, with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani emerging as a leading contender.

Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist, is up against former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The current mayor, Eric Adams, dropped out in September due to scandals.

President Trump endorsed Cuomo, criticizing Mamdani's platform. Meanwhile, Mamdani vows to tackle high living costs with proposals like fare-free buses and universal childcare, gaining support from voices such as former President Obama.

