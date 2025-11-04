Dick Cheney: A Complex Legacy of Power, Politics, and Controversy

Dick Cheney, a towering figure in American conservative politics and former Vice President, has passed away at age 84. His family announced his death on Tuesday, citing complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular diseases as the cause.

Cheney's political career was marked by his influential roles under the presidencies of George H.W. Bush as Defense Secretary during the Persian Gulf War and as Vice President for George W. Bush, where he wielded considerable influence over the administration's foreign and domestic policies. Cheney's advocacy for the Iraq invasion and controversial post-9/11 security measures defined much of his tenure.

A polarizing figure, Cheney was both lauded and critiqued for his steadfast conservatism and decisive actions. Despite health challenges, including a heart transplant, he remained a formidable presence in political circles. In recent years, his public disputes with Donald Trump highlighted his enduring influence. Cheney leaves behind a nuanced legacy in American political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)