Bangladesh Mourns the Loss of Khaleda Zia: A Political Legacy Remembered

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister and BNP leader Khaleda Zia passed away at 80. President Md Shahabuddin expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging her role in establishing democracy. Her funeral is set for Wednesday. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir called her death 'irreparable,' noting her life's dedication to people's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:45 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Her death is recognized as a significant loss in Bangladesh's political landscape. President Md Shahabuddin has expressed profound sorrow over her passing.

In an official statement, the president highlighted Khaleda Zia's relentless efforts to foster democracy and protect citizens' rights as pivotal to Bangladesh's political history, sentiments echoed by many in the country's leadership.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, during a briefing, described her passing as an 'irreparable' loss, emphasizing her lifelong dedication to the welfare of the people. Khaleda Zia's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, where many will gather to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

