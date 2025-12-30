Bangladesh Mourns the Loss of Khaleda Zia: A Political Legacy Remembered

Bangladesh mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Her death is recognized as a significant loss in Bangladesh's political landscape. President Md Shahabuddin has expressed profound sorrow over her passing.

In an official statement, the president highlighted Khaleda Zia's relentless efforts to foster democracy and protect citizens' rights as pivotal to Bangladesh's political history, sentiments echoed by many in the country's leadership.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, during a briefing, described her passing as an 'irreparable' loss, emphasizing her lifelong dedication to the welfare of the people. Khaleda Zia's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, where many will gather to pay their respects.

