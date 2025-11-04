High-Stakes Bihar Election Campaign Closes Amid Controversy
The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded after an intense campaign marked by personal attacks and divisive rhetoric. Key figures like PM Modi and opposition leaders conducted rallies across 121 constituencies, while a high-profile incident of violence added tension to the proceedings.
The curtain has closed on the high-voltage campaign for the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections. During the lead-up to Tuesday evening's deadline, the atmosphere was charged with personal attacks and divisive rhetoric as parties vied for voter attention.
Initiated shortly after the assembly poll announcement on October 6, electioneering picked up pace after Diwali and Chhath festivals. The star-studded campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted multiple rallies and digital interactions to galvanize the NDA's support across 121 constituencies.
Amid heightened tempers, the election scene was marred by a violence incident in Mokama, raising concerns of further unrest. As political heavyweights campaigned tirelessly, the contests in constituencies such as Raghopur and Mokama have been intensely scrutinized. The second phase of voting is scheduled for November 11, with results expected on November 14.
