Tensions Escalate: Ceasefire Fragility in Gaza as Violence Resurges
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 Palestinians amidst heightened tensions following a failed rocket attack by militants. Both sides accuse each other of breaching a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October, hindering progress on further peace agreements.
Escalating violence erupted in Gaza on Thursday as Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 11 Palestinian casualties. The strikes, according to the Israeli military, were in retaliation for a failed rocket attack launched from Gaza City.
The fragile ceasefire brokered in October is under severe strain, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of frequent violations. Efforts to advance the ceasefire have stalled, complicating prospects for a lasting peace.
Amid ongoing hostilities, over 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire. Both sides continue to clash, making the completion of the proposed peace plan increasingly uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
