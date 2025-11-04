West Bengal Electoral Roll Stir: Political Fireworks and Rising Tensions

The political climate in West Bengal has reached a fever pitch as rallies and counter-rallies led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her critic Suvendu Adhikari escalated on Tuesday, marking the effective start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This political theater is serving as the primary stage for battles ahead of next year's assembly elections.

On the first day of SIR, over 80,000 booth-level officers distributed over 16 lakh enumeration forms to homes, according to a senior official. Meanwhile, Banerjee accused the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) of turning the roll revision into a tool for 'silent, invisible rigging,' while Adhikari challenged efforts to halt the process, urging for the deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The day was shadowed by reports of multiple suicides allegedly linked to citizenship issues, casting a pall over the electoral maneuverings. Amidst these allegations and political fray, the Bengal CM warned of inevitable downfall for the national ruling party if voter disenfranchisement continues, as the opposition's relentless drive against the SIR keeps tensions high.

(With inputs from agencies.)