Sukanta Majumdar Vows Cultural Rebirth: A Call Against TMC

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, announced his commitment to revitalizing West Bengal's cultural heritage by ousting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the upcoming state elections.

Critiquing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "file chor, coal chor," Majumdar's comments came amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against I-PAC's involvement in a coal scam. Majumdar urged the public to remove those linked to corruption, aspiring to revive Bengal's cultural fame.

Majumdar, alongside LoP Suvendu Adhikari, emphasized the need for cultural and educational revival, honoring Vivekananda's legacy. The day also witnessed tributes at Kolkata's Ramkrishna Mission, drawing attention to the state's great historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)