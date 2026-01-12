Sukanta Majumdar Vows Cultural Rebirth: A Call Against TMC
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar pledges to restore West Bengal's cultural heritage by ousting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst ongoing ED investigations, Majumdar encourages citizens to oppose those linked to scams and advocates for a cultural and educational resurgence, inspired by Swami Vivekananda.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, announced his commitment to revitalizing West Bengal's cultural heritage by ousting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the upcoming state elections.
Critiquing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "file chor, coal chor," Majumdar's comments came amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against I-PAC's involvement in a coal scam. Majumdar urged the public to remove those linked to corruption, aspiring to revive Bengal's cultural fame.
Majumdar, alongside LoP Suvendu Adhikari, emphasized the need for cultural and educational revival, honoring Vivekananda's legacy. The day also witnessed tributes at Kolkata's Ramkrishna Mission, drawing attention to the state's great historical figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.
Amit Shah Honours Visionaries Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai
Swami Vivekananda's Legacy and Politics Clash in West Bengal
Swami Vivekananda: Awakening India's Self-Awareness
Honoring Swami Vivekananda: A Pioneer of Indian Philosophy