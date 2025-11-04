Left Menu

Lula da Silva to Tackle Venezuela and U.S. Military Presence at CELAC Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to address issues concerning Venezuela and the increased U.S. military presence in Latin America at the upcoming CELAC Summit. He criticized the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and emphasized the need for political solutions to Venezuela's problems, promoting Latin America as a region of peace.

  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced his intention to bring up Venezuela's issues and the growing U.S. military presence in Latin America at the CELAC Summit scheduled for later this month. Speaking to reporters in Belem, ahead of the COP30 climate summit, he stressed the summit's focus on U.S. warship activities in the region.

Lula expressed concern over the significant buildup of U.S. military forces in the Caribbean, a move supported by President Donald Trump, who indicated strikes targeting drug-related activities in Venezuela were planned. Lula highlighted the importance of resolving Venezuela's issues politically.

In a recent meeting with Trump, Lula underscored that Latin America should be seen as a peaceful region, eschewing conflict and favoring diplomatic resolutions over military interventions.

