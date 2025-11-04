'D66 Navigates Dutch Political Landscape: Coalition Talks in Motion'

The Dutch centrist party D66 claimed a significant victory in last week's general election and is now embarking on complex negotiations to form a government coalition. Although they earned less than 20% of the vote, D66 is in a pivotal position to lead, requiring strategic partnerships to form a governing majority in the 150-seat parliament.

D66 representatives are engaging in discussions with leaders from various parties, aiming to present viable coalition options to the parliament by November 11. The arduous formation process is anticipated to span several months, given the absence of a consensus among the leading political entities.

Potential coalition scenarios include a broad alliance with pro-business VVD, left-wing Greens-Labour, and conservative CDA, which would command 86 seats—enough to address urgent issues like housing and defense expenditure. Alternatively, a center-right formation is possible but faces challenges in policy alignment, particularly regarding migration.

