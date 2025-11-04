Trump's Stance on SNAP Amid Government Shutdown
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold food assistance benefits during the government shutdown defies a court order, affecting nearly 7 million low-income Americans. Despite making funds available for a separate nutrition program, the Trump administration refuses to utilize resources to fully fund SNAP benefits.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that food assistance benefits for low-income Americans will not be distributed until the federal government reopens, a move contrary to a court order mandating payment by Wednesday.
In a Truth Social post, Trump blamed 'Radical Left Democrats' for the impasse, as a 35-day deadlock in Congress over government funding has put 7 million Americans at risk of losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
While the administration has allocated $450 million in tariff revenue to a separate childhood nutrition program, it has refused to draw from this pool to meet the $4 billion required for November SNAP benefits.
