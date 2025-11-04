Trump Challenges California Redistricting Proposal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused California's redistricting proposal, on the ballot this Tuesday, of being 'unconstitutional'. He asserted that all mail-in ballots are subject to 'very serious legal and criminal review', despite providing no evidence to support these claims.

Trump's allegations come amid ongoing debates regarding the integrity of mail-in voting systems, which have been highlighted during election cycles as a contentious issue. The former President did not specify which entities are involved in the purported review process.

Critics argue that such unsubstantiated claims could undermine public trust in the election process. As the debate over voting rights continues, the lack of evidence raises questions about the real motivations behind these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)