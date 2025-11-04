Political Promises and Clash: Manjhi Criticizes Yadav Ahead of Bihar Polls

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi launched an attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, questioning unfulfilled promises from his past tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters, Manjhi asked, 'Who stopped him from delivering on these promises back then?' He expressed doubts over the credibility of Yadav's current pledges. Manjhi reaffirmed confidence in a 'double-engine government' under Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the face of the Mahagathbandhan, unveiled a series of electoral promises aimed at benefiting farmers, women, and government employees. Speaking to ANI, Yadav announced plans to provide Rs 300 and Rs 400 additionally per quintal for paddy and wheat respectively over existing MSPs, along with free electricity for irrigation, contingent on Mahagathbandhan's victory.

In a symbolic gesture, Yadav promised women enrolled in the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana a payout of Rs 30,000 on Makar Sankranti. Additionally, he pledged that government employees would have transfer postings within a 70 km radius of their home cadre. As the 2025 Bihar Elections approach, they shape into a tense battle with NDA and Mahagathbandhan in the fray, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj aims to contest all seats. Voting is scheduled across two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)