The violent crackdown by Cameroon's security forces has left 48 civilians dead amid protests challenging the legitimacy of President Paul Biya's election win. Despite widespread unrest, the re-elected leader, who has been in power since 1982, is slated for another term.

Republican Senator Jim Risch has condemned the election results as a 'sham' and criticized Cameroon's governance for detaining American citizens unlawfully. His calls for reassessment of U.S.-Cameroon relations highlight the growing international concern.

Protests have largely quieted, but tensions remain high. Activists from Stand Up for Cameroon report ongoing casualties, igniting calls for a national lockdown. As the political climate simmers, the country awaits Biya's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

