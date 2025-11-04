Left Menu

Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil

Cameroon's security forces are accused of killing 48 civilians during protests against President Paul Biya's re-election. American political figures criticize the election as fraudulent, while civil society highlights the violence, calling for national dissent. Despite unrest, Biya's swearing-in proceeds.

Updated: 04-11-2025 23:46 IST
Cameroon Unrest: A Nation in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The violent crackdown by Cameroon's security forces has left 48 civilians dead amid protests challenging the legitimacy of President Paul Biya's election win. Despite widespread unrest, the re-elected leader, who has been in power since 1982, is slated for another term.

Republican Senator Jim Risch has condemned the election results as a 'sham' and criticized Cameroon's governance for detaining American citizens unlawfully. His calls for reassessment of U.S.-Cameroon relations highlight the growing international concern.

Protests have largely quieted, but tensions remain high. Activists from Stand Up for Cameroon report ongoing casualties, igniting calls for a national lockdown. As the political climate simmers, the country awaits Biya's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

