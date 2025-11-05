Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that food assistance benefits, critical for millions, would be distributed only when Democrats end the federal government shutdown. This ultimatum comes amid legal challenges aiming to compel full funding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Despite a U.S. District Judge's decision to allow partial benefits using emergency funds, Trump's administration has refrained from addressing concerns raised by Democrats and humanitarian groups about delays impacting 42 million needy Americans. The White House and USDA, however, have yet to clarify or reevaluate their position.

The record-breaking government shutdown, now in its 35th day, highlights the persistent political impasse, with Republicans and Democrats shifting blame. Meanwhile, legal pressures mount, demanding an expeditious solution to ensure uninterrupted SNAP benefits by November.

