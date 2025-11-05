Left Menu

Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

President Donald Trump stated that federal food assistance would resume only after Democrats end the government shutdown. This stance leaves 42 million Americans uncertain about SNAP benefits, as legal battles urge full funding. The shutdown continues, with political blame and judicial rulings influencing outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:07 IST
Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that food assistance benefits, critical for millions, would be distributed only when Democrats end the federal government shutdown. This ultimatum comes amid legal challenges aiming to compel full funding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Despite a U.S. District Judge's decision to allow partial benefits using emergency funds, Trump's administration has refrained from addressing concerns raised by Democrats and humanitarian groups about delays impacting 42 million needy Americans. The White House and USDA, however, have yet to clarify or reevaluate their position.

The record-breaking government shutdown, now in its 35th day, highlights the persistent political impasse, with Republicans and Democrats shifting blame. Meanwhile, legal pressures mount, demanding an expeditious solution to ensure uninterrupted SNAP benefits by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025