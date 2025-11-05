Left Menu

Historic Meeting at the White House: Trump and al-Sharaa

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. This meeting follows Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, which aims to foster peace and acknowledges progress under Syria's new leadership.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House next week, as confirmed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday at a press briefing.

The anticipated meeting comes in the wake of Trump's historic decision to lift sanctions on Syria, a move intended to facilitate peace in the region.

According to Leavitt, the Trump administration recognizes progress in Syria under its new leadership, which has motivated the engagement between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

