White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity

The White House is drafting an executive order aimed at bolstering the integrity of elections in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming order intends to curb the potential for fraudulent activities in the voting process, Leavitt stated. The move comes amidst rising concerns, particularly highlighted by practices in California's universal mail-in voting system.

The administration aims to ensure a secure and transparent electoral process, addressing the issues raised concerning mail-in voting to prevent any possibility of widespread fraud, Leavitt added.

