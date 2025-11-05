White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity
The White House is drafting an executive order aimed at strengthening the integrity of U.S. elections. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the initiative, which seeks to address concerns of potential fraud, particularly in states utilizing universal mail-in voting systems like California.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:24 IST
The White House is drafting an executive order aimed at bolstering the integrity of elections in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.
The upcoming order intends to curb the potential for fraudulent activities in the voting process, Leavitt stated. The move comes amidst rising concerns, particularly highlighted by practices in California's universal mail-in voting system.
The administration aims to ensure a secure and transparent electoral process, addressing the issues raised concerning mail-in voting to prevent any possibility of widespread fraud, Leavitt added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence
Trump Challenges California Redistricting Proposal
California Man Sentenced in Heartbreaking Infant Tragedy
Tragedy on California Highways: Indian-Origin Driver's Fatal Crash Sparks Debate
California's New Antisemitism Law Sparks Legal Challenge