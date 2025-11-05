Left Menu

U.S.-India Trade Talks: Reviving Diplomatic Ties

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in frequent discussions about enhancing trade relations. Recent tensions arose after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports. However, the two leaders aim to achieve a trade agreement, reflecting improved diplomatic ties amid geopolitical tensions.

Donald Trump

Frequent communications between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggest a renewed focus on strengthening trade ties, according to the White House.

Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, highlighted ongoing serious trade discussions as Trump expressed his respect for Modi. This is seen as progress given the recent trade disputes.

Tensions flared as the U.S. increased tariffs on Indian imports, following India's purchases of Russian oil. Subsequent sanctions on Russian exporters by the U.S. prompted India to reduce Russian oil imports.

