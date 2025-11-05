Iran Releases French Nationals in Controversial Exchange

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has released two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who had been detained since 2022. The release marks an apparent exchange for Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari, recently conditionally freed in France, according to statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron on social media.

Kohler and Paris had been incarcerated on charges that France maintains were baseless, amidst a broader sweep of foreign nationals detained on espionage accusations by Iran. Their liberation has concluded years of diplomatic dialogues that involved as many as seven French citizens held in Iranian prisons as of last year.

While Macron celebrates the release as a promising step, Iranian Foreign Ministry officials stated that the two remain under supervision pending further judicial proceedings. France has persistently criticized Iran for engaging in state-sanctioned hostage-taking, charges that Tehran has repeatedly denied.