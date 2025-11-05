Hurricane Melissa’s Aftermath: A Financial Storm for Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm to hit Jamaica, has caused significant damage equivalent to 28-32% of last year's GDP, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The economic impact could lead to an 8-13% drop in short-term output, raising the debt-to-GDP ratio and impeding fiscal targets.
Hurricane Melissa, the fiercest storm ever recorded in Jamaica, has wreaked havoc on the island's infrastructure and homes, leading to damage estimated at 28% to 32% of last year's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Tuesday.
Addressing lawmakers, Holness noted that the storm's financial impact could cause a short-term decline in economic output by 8% to 13%. These figures, he believes, represent a conservative assessment of the catastrophe.
In light of the severe damage, Holness declared that Jamaica's debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to rise, with potential strain on fiscal targets. As a response, the government plans to activate emergency measures to temporarily relax the country's fiscal rules.