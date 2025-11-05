Left Menu

Hurricane Melissa’s Aftermath: A Financial Storm for Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm to hit Jamaica, has caused significant damage equivalent to 28-32% of last year's GDP, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The economic impact could lead to an 8-13% drop in short-term output, raising the debt-to-GDP ratio and impeding fiscal targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 05-11-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:19 IST
Hurricane Melissa’s Aftermath: A Financial Storm for Jamaica
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa, the fiercest storm ever recorded in Jamaica, has wreaked havoc on the island's infrastructure and homes, leading to damage estimated at 28% to 32% of last year's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Tuesday.

Addressing lawmakers, Holness noted that the storm's financial impact could cause a short-term decline in economic output by 8% to 13%. These figures, he believes, represent a conservative assessment of the catastrophe.

In light of the severe damage, Holness declared that Jamaica's debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to rise, with potential strain on fiscal targets. As a response, the government plans to activate emergency measures to temporarily relax the country's fiscal rules.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
2
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
3
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global
4
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025