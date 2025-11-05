US and Mali Unite Against Extremism

In a significant diplomatic communication, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has been in talks with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, discussing collaborative security efforts in the region.

Landau, taking to the platform X, expressed the United States' commendation of Mali's armed forces for their ongoing battle against Islamic extremist militants, specifically targeting groups like JNIM.

This dialogue underscores the strategic alignment between the United States and Mali in addressing threats of extremism, highlighting their commitment to regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)