US and Mali Unite Against Extremism

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau engaged in talks with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop about shared security interests. Landau praised Mali's armed forces for their efforts against Islamic extremist militants (JNIM), as noted in his recent post on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:56 IST
In a significant diplomatic communication, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has been in talks with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, discussing collaborative security efforts in the region.

Landau, taking to the platform X, expressed the United States' commendation of Mali's armed forces for their ongoing battle against Islamic extremist militants, specifically targeting groups like JNIM.

This dialogue underscores the strategic alignment between the United States and Mali in addressing threats of extremism, highlighting their commitment to regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

