Mamdani vs. Cuomo: A Defining Mayoral Election in NYC

New York City voters head to the polls in a closely-watched mayoral election that has captivated national attention. The candidates are Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Each candidate offers starkly different visions for the city, which could influence urban politics beyond its borders.

Mamdani, a progressive Democrat, has gained endorsements from prominent figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, emphasizing policies like higher taxes on the wealthy and free public transit. A win would make Mamdani the city's first Muslim mayor and elevate his progressive agenda. Former governor Cuomo, running as an independent after resigning amid scandal, seeks a comeback with support from moderates, Republicans, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who funded a campaign boost.

While Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, focuses on a tough-on-crime message, his chances hinge on swaying moderate Democrats dissatisfied with other options. Sliwa has distanced himself from pressure to step aside, creating a fierce three-way competition. The outcome will reflect New Yorkers' response to the city's evolving challenges and aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)