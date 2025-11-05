High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia headed to the polls on Tuesday to elect governors in pivotal races that will serve as a barometer of the American electorate's post-Trump sentiment. As polls closed in both states, Virginia saw a significant matchup with Democrat Abigail Spanberger facing Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

New Jersey's governor's race featured Democrat Mikie Sherrill against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, amid hoax bomb threats affecting polling stations. This election wave also saw significant developments in New York City's mayoral race and a critical redistricting measure in California.

The outcomes from Tuesday are crucial for Democrats assessing their strategy against Trumpism, as midterm elections loom. Party leaders, including Barack Obama, have actively campaigned, voicing opposition to Trump's policies as the former president continues to influence American politics.