The United States has taken a significant step in international diplomacy by proposing a draft United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at lifting sanctions against Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab.

The proposed resolution, which was reviewed by Reuters, would ease restrictions established during Syria's prolonged civil war, allowing diplomatic engagement. Critical to its passage, the resolution requires a majority of nine votes and no vetoes from permanent members such as Russia, China, and the U.K.

Syria has experienced dramatic political shifts, including the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces led by HTS. Despite U.N. sanctions, the American administration has pushed for easing measures, citing no recent active links between HTS and al Qaeda in their monitoring reports.