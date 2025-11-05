Left Menu

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

The New York City mayoral race features a contest between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo. Voters will decide between electing the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in decades or giving a political comeback to Cuomo, the former governor who resigned four years prior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 05:53 IST
The highly anticipated New York City mayoral race reaches its climax as voters decide between Zohran Mamdani, potentially the city's first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in generations, and Andrew Cuomo, aiming for a political comeback after resigning in disgrace as governor four years ago.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, abandoning his reelection efforts due to a dismissed federal corruption case, publicly endorsed Cuomo, urging residents not to jeopardize the city's future by voting for Mamdani. Despite Adams' support, spirited Mamdani supporters persisted with last-minute canvassing efforts in Brooklyn.

Turnout is significant, with 1.7 million citizens voting before polls closed, the highest since 1993. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, a Trump supporter cast a vote for Republican Curtis Sliwa over both Cuomo and Mamdani, challenging the former president's influence on voter decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

