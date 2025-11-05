Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

The highly anticipated New York City mayoral race reaches its climax as voters decide between Zohran Mamdani, potentially the city's first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in generations, and Andrew Cuomo, aiming for a political comeback after resigning in disgrace as governor four years ago.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, abandoning his reelection efforts due to a dismissed federal corruption case, publicly endorsed Cuomo, urging residents not to jeopardize the city's future by voting for Mamdani. Despite Adams' support, spirited Mamdani supporters persisted with last-minute canvassing efforts in Brooklyn.

Turnout is significant, with 1.7 million citizens voting before polls closed, the highest since 1993. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, a Trump supporter cast a vote for Republican Curtis Sliwa over both Cuomo and Mamdani, challenging the former president's influence on voter decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)