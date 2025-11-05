Left Menu

Mikie Sherrill Makes History as Governor of New Jersey

Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Representative and Navy veteran, has been elected Governor of New Jersey, succeeding Phil Murphy. Her victory marks the first time since 1961 that one party has won three consecutive terms in the state. This race could be a predictor for the 2026 midterms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:19 IST
Mikie Sherrill Makes History as Governor of New Jersey
  • Country:
  • United States

Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Representative, triumphed in the New Jersey gubernatorial race, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli, despite his endorsement by former President Donald Trump. Sherrill's victory closes a significant chapter in New Jersey's political history as she replaces the term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

This election marks the continuation of Democratic leadership in New Jersey, as Sherrill's win makes her the state's second female governor. It's the first time since the early '60s that one party has controlled the governor's mansion for three consecutive terms.

Political analysts are viewing Sherrill's win as a potential indicator for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, making this race not just a victory in terms of governance but also in future political strategy.

TRENDING

1
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
3
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
4
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025