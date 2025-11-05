Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Indian government to reopen the Kartarpur corridor during his visit to the Golden Temple. He emphasized the corridor's importance for Sikh pilgrims and advocated for resumed trade with Pakistan, highlighting potential economic benefits and the desire for peace between the nations.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a significant appeal to the Indian government, advocating for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. Mann visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, accompanied by his wife Gurpreet Kaur.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, and urged the Centre to act without awaiting formal requests. He highlighted ongoing engagements with Pakistan, such as cricket matches, underscoring the people's longing for peace.
Mann also called for the resumption of trade through the Attari-Wagah route, emphasizing the employment and economic growth it promises. He noted that demands for reopening the corridor have been ongoing, pointing to a need for action amid a backdrop of peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and New Zealand Aim for Long-Term Trade Growth and Strategic Partnership
Seamless Trade Battle: China's Surging Pipe Imports Challenge India
Trump's Positive Meeting Sparks Hope for Swiss Trade
China's Tariff Adjustment: A New Chapter in Trade Relations
Celebrating the Legacy of Guru Nanak Dev: A Beacon of Unity and Compassion