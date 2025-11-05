Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a significant appeal to the Indian government, advocating for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. Mann visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, accompanied by his wife Gurpreet Kaur.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, and urged the Centre to act without awaiting formal requests. He highlighted ongoing engagements with Pakistan, such as cricket matches, underscoring the people's longing for peace.

Mann also called for the resumption of trade through the Attari-Wagah route, emphasizing the employment and economic growth it promises. He noted that demands for reopening the corridor have been ongoing, pointing to a need for action amid a backdrop of peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)