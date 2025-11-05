Bihar Election Showdown: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has predicted a significant setback for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Tiwari cites Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's perceived shortcomings in leadership as a factor that may prevent the coalition from securing even 100 seats.

In stark contrast, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the NDA would achieve a two-thirds majority. He praised Kumar's two decades of developmental progress in Bihar as a key reason for public support.

Bihar's first phase of voting across 121 constituencies will occur on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The main electoral contest will feature the NDA against the Mahagathbandhan, with other parties such as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj contesting all 243 seats.

