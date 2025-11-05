Left Menu

Bihar Election Showdown: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari predicts a significant loss for the NDA, led by BJP and Nitish Kumar, attributing it to lackluster leadership. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajnath Singh insists on a victorious two-thirds majority for the NDA. The election's first phase is set for November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:42 IST
Bihar Election Showdown: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has predicted a significant setback for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Tiwari cites Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's perceived shortcomings in leadership as a factor that may prevent the coalition from securing even 100 seats.

In stark contrast, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the NDA would achieve a two-thirds majority. He praised Kumar's two decades of developmental progress in Bihar as a key reason for public support.

Bihar's first phase of voting across 121 constituencies will occur on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The main electoral contest will feature the NDA against the Mahagathbandhan, with other parties such as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj contesting all 243 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uddhav Thackeray Takes a Stand: The Battle for Maharashtra Farmers' Rights

Uddhav Thackeray Takes a Stand: The Battle for Maharashtra Farmers' Rights

 India
2
Encirclement Tactics: Russia's Strategic Advances in Ukraine

Encirclement Tactics: Russia's Strategic Advances in Ukraine

 Global
3
Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one man commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.

Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one man commission...

 India
4
Sindh's Secret Tunnels: Nuclear Concerns in Pakistan's Mountains

Sindh's Secret Tunnels: Nuclear Concerns in Pakistan's Mountains

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025