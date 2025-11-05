Left Menu

Actor-politician Vijay has been authorized by TVK to decide on party alliances for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and has been announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The meeting also addressed issues such as fishermen arrests and women's safety, demanding actions and protections for upcoming electoral activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:45 IST
Vijay Leads TVK into 2026 Assembly Polls
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) authorized actor-turned-politician Vijay to steer the party's strategic alliances for the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections. At a general council meeting held in Mahabalipuram, Vijay was declared the Chief Ministerial candidate by unanimous consent.

The gathering addressed crucial issues including the recurrent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy and the alarming situation of women's safety, highlighted by a recent case in Coimbatore. Further resolutions included halting the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and enhancing security measures for TVK events.

With an eye on the future, the council observed a moment of silence for the 41 victims of the tragic stampede at a past rally. Vijay, in his trademark white shirt, reassured attendees of favorable ground conditions for the party as it prepares to challenge the ruling DMK in the 2026 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

