Chirag Paswan Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Indian Army

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Indian Army's caste composition. In a statement on Wednesday, Paswan described Gandhi's comments as "shameful" and "unfortunate," accusing him of politicizing the army by linking it to caste dynamics.

Paswan stressed that the Indian Army should not be subjected to caste or religious lenses, as it serves the nation indiscriminately. "The army is a sacred institution beyond caste politics," Paswan told reporters in Patna. He criticized Gandhi's narrative as disrespectful, adding, "Insulting our soldiers by dragging them into politics is deeply regrettable."

The Minister further questioned Gandhi's sincerity, urging him to reflect on his party's lengthy governance. "If the Congress is so concerned about caste issues, they should consider their own tenure in power. They had ample time to address these concerns," he remarked. Paswan also warned against the repercussions of the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance returning to power, predicting chaos in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)