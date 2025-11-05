Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Army Remarks, Emphasizes Soldiers' 'Sainya Dharma'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Indian Army, urging him not to involve the Army in politics. Singh highlighted soldiers' commitment to 'Sainya Dharma,' and stressed the non-partisan nature of the armed forces. Singh also mentioned Operation Sindoor and India's rising global stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST
Rajnath Singh Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Army Remarks, Emphasizes Soldiers' 'Sainya Dharma'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed retort to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly advised against dragging the military into political discourse. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Banka, Singh emphasized that soldiers follow 'Sainya Dharma'—a non-partisan commitment to the nation.

Singh asserted that India's military has consistently uplifted the nation through acts of courage. He criticized the politics of caste and religion, stating the BJP's commitment to reservations for the economically disadvantaged, without divisive agendas.

The Minister also referenced Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack, asserting India's decisive actions against terrorism. Singh's comments follow Rahul Gandhi's claims of unequal representation in India's military and other institutions, highlighting economic disparities and caste domination.

