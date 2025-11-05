Remembering Arjun Singh: A Political Titan

In a rare display of bipartisan respect, leaders from various political alignments gathered to commemorate the legacy of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister Arjun Singh on his 95th birth anniversary. The solemn occasion took place on Wednesday, where leaders paid homage to Singh's indelible contribution to Indian politics.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar led the tributes, placing flowers beside Singh's portrait in the Central Hall of the legislative assembly complex. The emotional ceremony was also attended by Singh's family members, including his sons Abhimanyu Singh and Congress MLA Ajay Singh.

Elsewhere, Congress leaders, spearheaded by Harish Choudhary, recognized Singh's remarkable tenure as Punjab Governor during a tribute at his statue in Shivaji Nagar. Choudhary extolled Singh's unique achievement as the only leader to quell terrorism without deploying the army, underlining Singh's enduring impact on political and social landscapes.