TMC's Sagarika Ghose Criticizes BJP Over Absence at Tribute Ceremony for Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, labeling them 'anti-Bengal' for their absence at a parliamentary ceremony honoring Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das.

The ceremony, held in the Central Hall of Parliament, was organized to pay floral tributes to the renowned Bengali freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

A booklet detailing Das's contributions was distributed among dignitaries, as Ghose questioned the BJP's commitment to Bengal. She hailed Das as a 'Bengal icon' and mentor to Subhas Chandra Bose.

