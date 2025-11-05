Historic U.S. Government Shutdown: A Record-Breaking Standoff

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has marked its 36th day, establishing a new record as the longest in the nation's history. The deadlock revolves around funding legislation, with Democrats insisting on the inclusion of COVID pandemic-era healthcare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of December, in any budget agreement. Meanwhile, Republicans argue that the issue should be addressed separately.

This shutdown surpasses previous notable closures, including a 35-day shutdown in 2018-2019 under President Donald Trump. That standoff was triggered by Democrats' opposition to Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, which they eventually resolved by passing a funding bill that omitted the wall's financing.

Historical shutdowns also include a 22-day closure in 1995-1996 during President Bill Clinton's term, largely focused on budgetary disputes, and a 16-day shutdown in 2013 under President Barack Obama, which was part of a broader impasse over national debt and healthcare legislation. The current scenario continues the trend of polarized budget negotiations, reflecting deepening partisan divides.