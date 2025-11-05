Carney's Budget: Bold Promises, Missed Opportunities

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled his first budget, promising bold 'generational investments' to bolster the national economy and counteract U.S. trade tensions. However, analysts have criticized the document as a missed opportunity.

Critics note that the budget lacks the scale necessary for transformative growth, partially due to the constraints of a minority government. With Carney relying on political allies to pass the budget, some forward-looking initiatives may be hindered.

Despite these challenges, public confidence in Carney remains strong, with polls indicating substantial support. Yet, his plan's success hinges on the cooperation of the House of Commons and pivotal political players.

