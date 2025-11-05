Left Menu

Voter Roll Controversy Casts Shadow on Maharashtra Local Elections

A controversy has emerged over 'faulty' electoral rolls in Maharashtra, with calls for the local elections to be postponed. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad urged the Election Commission to delay the polls to rectify duplicate names on voter lists. Allegations of bogus voting threaten to overshadow the electoral process.

In Maharashtra, tensions are rising as concerns over flawed electoral rolls surface ahead of local elections. Ruling Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad joined the call for the Election Commission to postpone the polls by ten days, citing the need to address duplicate names on the voter lists.

Scheduled for December 2, elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats could see dishonest candidates triumph due to bogus voting, Gaikwad warned. He urged swift action from the Election Commission, demanding duplicate names be marked as 'deleted' to maintain transparency.

The Opposition, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, accused the Commission of disregarding voter list irregularities and staged a protest march, demanding that polls proceed only once the errors are corrected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

