Election Roll Controversy: Accusations of Fraud in Haryana Polls
Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of aiding BJP in manipulating the electoral rolls to win the 2024 Haryana assembly polls. Supported by NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), Gandhi presented data suggesting 25 lakh fake entries, sparking concerns over election integrity and democracy in India.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of facilitating the BJP's victory in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly polls by manipulating the voter rolls.
Members of the opposition, including NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray, aligned with Gandhi, pointing to evidence of voter list irregularities, claiming 25 lakh fraudulent entries. This has raised significant concerns over the integrity of India's electoral processes.
The opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi has rallied behind Gandhi. Sule questioned the urgency of conducting elections without rectifying the voter rolls, and Thackeray emphasized that this issue represents a broader threat to democracy and electoral fairness in India.
