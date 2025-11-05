Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul's Controversial Remarks, Calls for Elections Integrity

In a spirited defense of her brother, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday stood by Rahul Gandhi against claims that his remarks insulted the Indian Army. Asserting that he has the military's well-being at heart, Priyanka emphasized his fearless advocacy against select groups that dominate the nation's institutions.

Taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she suggested he establish an 'apmaan mantralaya' in reference to his 'insult' digs at the Congress. Priyanka pointed to allegations of voter fraud made by Rahul against the BJP, with concerns about election integrity casting a shadow over the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference, alleged widespread voter fraud in Haryana, claiming 25 lakh fake votes threaten democracy. He stressed the importance of fair elections, underscoring disparities in representation among marginalized communities in India. The Bihar Assembly polls commence on November 6, amid these contentions.