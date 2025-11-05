Left Menu

Bollywood Beats at the Big Apple's Helm: Zohran Mamdani's Unconventional Victory

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic newcomer, became the first South Asian and first Muslim mayor of New York City, triumphantly concluding his victory speech with Bollywood's "Dhoom Machale." Embracing his Indian roots, Mamdani used Hindi cinema to resonate with voters, making history with a unique cultural blend.

Updated: 05-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:21 IST
Zohran Mamdani

In a historic election, Zohran Mamdani secured his place as the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of New York City, dazzling audiences by ending his victory speech with the pulsating Bollywood anthem, "Dhoom Machale." The 34-year-old Democrat, born in Uganda, brought a unique cultural symphony to the political stage, leveraging his rich Indian heritage.

Mamdani, the son of celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, defeated significant contenders in the form of independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His campaign cleverly employed iconic Hindi film references to connect with New York's diverse Indian-American community.

The sonorous conclusion of his speech was met with widespread social media acclaim, resonating with both his supporters and Bollywood enthusiasts. Mamdani's musical past, coupled with his political aspirations, crafted an unforgettable milestone for the city, linking his personal history with his professional triumphs.

